Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire more than 150 times past week


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has made more than 150 individual ceasefire violations during the period from December 23 to December 29 in the line of contact, Artsakh’s military said.

It said that Azerbaijani forces used various caliber small arms and fired nearly 1500 rounds at their positions.

The defense ministry of Artsakh said their troops continue maintaining complete control in the frontline.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




