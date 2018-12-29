Romania’s flag carrier announces Bucharest-Yerevan direct flights

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Romania’s flag carrier, TAROM Airlines, has announced flights from Bucharest to Yerevan, Armenia, according to Financial News.

The airline said the direct flight service is expected to develop and expand trade and economic relations, including tourism, between the two countries.

TAROM is Romania's national airline, the largest and oldest airline in the country, based at Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni.

The Romanian government owns 95% of TAROM.

