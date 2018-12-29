Egyptian security forces eliminate 40 terrorists – interior ministry

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Egyptian security forces have eliminated 40 terrorists in the El-Giza region of Cairo and in the Sinai Peninsula, the country’s interior ministry said. It said that the extremists were involved in plotting attacks on several civilian and tourism sites, as well as law enforcement forces.

30 terrorists were killed in Cairo and outskirts of the city, while the remaining ten were neutralized in the northern part of Sinai Peninsula.

The ministry did not specify whether or not the neutralized extremists were involved in the December 28 tourist bus explosion in the capital city of Egypt. The bus, carrying Vietnamese tourists, exploded in the area not far from the Giza Pyramids. According to latest reports four were killed and 12 were injured.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan