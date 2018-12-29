President of Artsakh, Armenian PM hold meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan had a meeting Friday evening with Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia, Sahakyan’s office said.

According to the Sahakyan administration, the sides discussed a number of issues concerning partnership between Artsakh and Armenia in various sectors.

Pashinyan and Sahakyan recapped the 2018 results and specially addressed the implementation of joint strategic projects in the social-economic sector in 2019.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan