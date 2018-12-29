Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines to halt Astana-Yerevan round-trip flights for 4 months
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Kazakh SCAT Airlines will temporarily suspend its Astana-Yerevan round trip flights from 2019 January 15 until May 15, the Armenian Embassy in Kazakhstan said.
SCAT Airlines is one of the largest air companies of Kazakhstan.
It began regular flights from Astana to Yerevan since May 31, 2017.
The reason of the suspension wasn’t immediately clear.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
