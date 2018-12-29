Roads and weather update

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Stepantsminda-Lars road is closed for all types of vehicles as of 10:30, December 29, transportation authorities said.

Russian authorities told their Armenian counterparts that 630 passenger vehicles and 335 cargo trucks are waiting in line at the checkpoint from the Russian side. Five passenger buses are also among the accumulated vehicles.

The Ministry of Transportation, Communication and IT also cautioned drivers on snowfalls along the roads of the Sisian, Goris and Meghri regions. Clear ice has formed on parts of the Dilijan and Tigranashen roads and the Artik-Aragats road.

The Vardenyats Pass is also closed due to heavy snowstorm and low visibility.

Road supervision agencies are carrying out snow removal works, the ministry said.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan