LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-12-18
LONDON, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 December:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.92% to $1881.50, copper price up by 0.83% to $6010.00, lead price up by 0.50% to $1992.00, nickel price down by 1.74% to $10720.00, tin price stood at $19400.00, zinc price up by 0.44% to $2491.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
