Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia on December 28 by 19:00 some roads in Armenia are difficult to pass, reports ARMENPRESS.

Vardenyats Pass is closed.

Sotk-Karvachar roadway is difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed on Alagyaz-Artik, Aparan-Aragats, Aparan-Kuchak, Lanjik-Mastara, Gyumri-Vardablur-Ashotsk roadways and Keti turns.

It is recommended to all drivers to drive to provinces exceptionally on winter tires.

According to the information received from the Agency of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

According to the information received from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, Republic of North Ossetia, there are accumulated cars on the Russian part.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan