Court hearing on Kocharyan’s bail request underway

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court of general jurisdiction is currently examining former President Robert Kocharyan’s motion on granting him bail.

2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who ruled the country from 1998 to 2008, spent two weeks in jail in summer 2018, but was eventually freed. But on December 7, a higher court overruled the release and ordered him to be remanded into custody pending trial again.

At the time the court announced the verdict, Kocharyan turned himself in to authorities by going to a Yerevan jail.

Kocharyan is charged for ‘overthrowing constitutional order’ during the 2008 post-election unrest, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people dead during his final days as president.

He vehemently denies wrongdoing.

