Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-12-18

YEREVAN, 28 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 483.75 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.21 drams to 553.65 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.97 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.57 drams to 611.61 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 152.80 drams to 19721.11 drams. Silver price вup by 5.91 drams to 234.15 drams. Platinum price вup by 46.41 drams to 12333.47 drams.