Armenia’s Ambassador to Sweden and Finland relieved from position


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Artak Apitonyan has been relieved from the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Sweden and Finland according to the decree of President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the respective degree based on the prime minister’s proposal.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




