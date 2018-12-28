Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 December

Armenia appoints Tigran Seiranian new Ambassador to Ukraine


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Seiranian has been appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to the Ukraine by President Armen Sarkissian.

From 2011 until today, H.E. Tigran Seiranian served as Armenia’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic. He also covered Slovakia .

