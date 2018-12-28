Ombudsman tackles prison subculture in special report/concept

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan has released a concept, in the form of an extraordinary report, of combating criminal subculture in correctional facilities in Armenia.

The Human Rights Defender’s Office said they studied and monitored the prison subculture and its affect in the relations between incarcerated individuals and the prison system.

The goal of the concept is to identify possible pathways for ruling out favorable conditions for the subculture’s existence, minimizing its effect and preventing its distribution, and to make recommendations for solving the problems.

Both practical and legislative complex recommendations requiring direct resolutions are included in the report.

The office said it attaches importance to the stance of the justice ministry in this issue.

