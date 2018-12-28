Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 December

Karen Nazaryan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Holy See


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Karen Nazaryan Armenia’s Ambassador to the Holy See (residence in Vatican), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the decree based on the prime minister’s proposal.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




