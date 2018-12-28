Kocharyan ‘most likely’ will not personally attend court hearing on bail request, lawyers say

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Former President Robert Kocharyan will most probably not personally attend the court hearing on the motion requesting bail, spokesperson for the ex-president’s defense team Elen Arakelyan told ARMENPRESS.

Kocharyan, who is currently jailed pending trial, filed a motion to court requesting to be granted bail on December 26.

A court of general jurisdiction in Yerevan is expected to examine the issue today.

2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who ruled the country from 1998 to 2008, spent two weeks in jail in summer 2018, but was eventually freed. But on December 7, a higher court overruled the release and ordered him to be remanded into custody pending trial again.

At the time the court announced the verdict, Kocharyan turned himself in to authorities.

Kocharyan is charged for ‘overthrowing constitutional order’ during the 2008 post-election unrest, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people dead during his final days as president.

He vehemently denies wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan