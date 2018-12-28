President Sarkissian hosts kids of orphanages ahead of New Year holidays

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on December 28 hosted children from orphanages, care centers and boarding schools, reports Armenpress.

A New Year event, including different games, has been organized for the kids. With the help of specialists the children made baubles for decorating the hall and the Christmas Tree.

“I want from Santa that all our kids be happy during the whole year, sing and receive good gifts. I want for those boys who dream of becoming a soldier, to become a soldier and defend our homeland, but without war”, the President said.

He talked to the little guests, asked their names, age, about their dreams and noted: “Each of you has a great future, I know that some of you don’t have parents, some have, many live in difficult conditions. When I was in your age, I lost my father. This is difficult, but I am sure that you are stronger than the remaining children as you are able to overcome the difficulties from the early age. Do you understand that you are good, and in case of hard work, good study, you can become the President of Armenia: maybe you will have better job”, Sarkissian said.

He asked the kids whether in their opinion there is a better job than that of the President, and the little guests said no. “I think the work of the teacher is better. In some sense the president is also a teacher, but I am a teacher who meets with you once or twice a year, but they are so lucky that they communicate with you every day”, Armen Sarkissian said.

He urged the kids to send him a letter in case of needing help.

Today’s event has been held by the support of SOAR (The Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief) charity fund.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan