Superintendent for monuments stumbles upon medieval cross-stone in Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. A cross-stone dating back to the 12-13th centuries has been discovered in Patara, a village is Artsakh’s Askeran Province.

The cross-stone has been found by Zarina Aydinyan – the superintendent for the area’s monuments.

Other similar cross-stones, although broken, have been found.

