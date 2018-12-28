Superintendent for monuments stumbles upon medieval cross-stone in Artsakh
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. A cross-stone dating back to the 12-13th centuries has been discovered in Patara, a village is Artsakh’s Askeran Province.
The cross-stone has been found by Zarina Aydinyan – the superintendent for the area’s monuments.
Other similar cross-stones, although broken, have been found.
