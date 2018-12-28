Yerevan Mayor, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires a.i., hold meeting at City Hall

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan has held a meeting with Rafik Mansour, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. of the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia, City Hall said.

During the meeting the Armenian capital’s mayor noted that the high level of Armenian-American relations is also reflected in the active cooperation between cities of the two countries. He mentioned the priorities of Yerevan – transportation, waste management, nature protection, and expressed hope that they will have occasions for exchange of experience in these sectors with U.S. cities.

Mansour congratulated Marutyan on the City Council election victory by his team and assuming the governance of the city. He noted that the friendship between Armenia and the United States has a very long history and was pleased to mention that the two countries are having open dialogue in the present also.

The sides agreed to continue mutual contacts between the community and the embassy.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan