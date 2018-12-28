President of Belarus to hold talks with Putin in Moscow

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Russia on December 29 to hold negotiations with President Vladimir Putin, the Belarusian presidency said.

Lukashenko’s office said the sides will “continue the conversation over pressing issues of the Belarusian-Russian cooperation that they had comprehensively discussed in various formats during the December 25 meeting in the Kremlin.”

