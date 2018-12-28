President of Belarus to hold talks with Putin in Moscow
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Russia on December 29 to hold negotiations with President Vladimir Putin, the Belarusian presidency said.
Lukashenko’s office said the sides will “continue the conversation over pressing issues of the Belarusian-Russian cooperation that they had comprehensively discussed in various formats during the December 25 meeting in the Kremlin.”
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 13:50 President of Belarus to hold talks with Putin in Moscow
- 13:39 Yerevan City Hall joins “Recycle It” waste sorting and recycling project
- 12:52 Yerevan deploys entire fleet of snow removing equipment
- 12:24 President Sarkissian hands over state awards and honorary titles to a group of figures
- 12:20 Pashinyan beats Putin and Trump in Politician of the Year category of Russian newspaper’s poll
- 11:30 American astronomer Nancy Grace Roman dies aged 94
- 11:28 Iran slams Trump’s unannounced visit to Iraq
- 10:54 Suspected murderer of mother and son in Armenian town taken into pre-trial detention
- 10:27 Stepantsminda-Lars road shut down for all types of vehicles
- 10:01 Transformer explosion creates surreal neon blue skyline over New York City
- 09:59 Saudi king orders government reshuffle
- 09:34 Roads and weather update
- 09:10 European Stocks - 27-12-18
- 09:08 US stocks up - 27-12-18
- 09:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-12-18
- 09:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 27-12-18
- 09:06 Oil Prices Down - 27-12-18
- 02:24 Pashinyan, Putin held brief discussion on CSTO during Moscow meeting
- 02:09 Armenia, Russia have complete understanding on development of strategic directions of bilateral ties
- 12.27-21:04 Court to examine motion on releasing Robert Kocharyan on bail on December 28
- 12.27-19:38 Pashinyan invites Putin to pay official visit to Armenia
- 12.27-19:35 Pushinyan, Putin discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation
- 12.27-19:31 Armenia, Russia should preserve cooperation in the sidelines of CSTO – Putin
- 12.27-19:17 Pashinyan jokes with Putin on number of their meetings
- 12.27-18:50 Putin hopes for rise in trade turnover between Armenia and Russia
- 12.27-18:14 Businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan released on bail of 30 million AMD
- 12.27-17:57 Pashinyan-Putin meeting kicks off in Moscow
- 12.27-17:21 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-12-18
- 12.27-17:20 Asian Stocks - 27-12-18
- 12.27-16:57 Mnatsakanyan and Lavrov discuss broad range of issues of Armenian-Russian relations
- 12.27-16:33 Acting PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan hosts kids on the occasion of upcoming holidays
- 12.27-16:10 More than 80% of citizens approve post-revolution changes in Yerevan police work
- 12.27-15:56 Armenia’s Permanent Representative to UN meets with Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs
- 12.27-15:26 Artsakh’s Stepanakert city to have two new neighborhoods next year
- 12.27-15:14 Artsakh’s economic activity rate increases by nearly 12% in 2018
14:36, 12.21.2018
Viewed 2417 times Turkish-Armenian businessman willing to open all-in-one Ara Guler center in Yerevan
10:24, 12.21.2018
Viewed 1954 times Numerous staff members, officials of culture and Diaspora ministries declare strike, protest governmental optimization plan
18:59, 12.21.2018
Viewed 1950 times Spitak is the brilliant proof of what collective, progressive beautiful things humanity can do – Serj Tankian
15:34, 12.21.2018
Viewed 1837 times Armenian Ambassador holds farewell meetings in Vienna, Austria
18:18, 12.21.2018
Viewed 1753 times IMF assesses stability and risks of Armenia’s banking system