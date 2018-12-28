Yerevan City Hall joins “Recycle It” waste sorting and recycling project

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall joined the “Recycle It” waste sorting and reprocessing project initiated by ISSD team, the City Hall told Armenpress.

The vision of “Recycle It” is to create waste sorting and recycling culture by installing sorting bins and increasing public awareness about waste recycling.

The project is implemented within the frames of the UNDP/GEF Small Grants Programme since June, 2018.

According to this project, sorting of waste is being carried out already in more than 80 structures in Armenia, including 44 educational facilities (schools, universities, preschools and etc) , private companies and residential complexes. The number of project beneficiaries exceeds 100.000. The project participants have an opportunity to sort the following waste: paper, plastic, glass and metal.

Two sorting bins have been installed in the headquarters of the Yerevan City Hall on the sidelines of this project.

The ISSD - Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Development of Communities NGO is a newly-established organization which proposes innovative solutions for waste management, preservation of environment and sustainable development of communities.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan