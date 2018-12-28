Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 December

Iran slams Trump’s unannounced visit to Iraq


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi strongly criticized US President Donald Trump’s visit to Iran calling it as disrespect towards the country’s sovereignty, IRNA reports.

Trump together with First Lady Melania Trump visited US troops in Iran on December 26. During an unannounced visit Trump said he has no plans to withdraw the troops from Iraq.

Slamming Trump’s interfering and opportunistic statements, Qasemi said that regional nations will never allow aliens to foment discord among them.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




