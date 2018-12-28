Suspected murderer of mother and son in Armenian town taken into pre-trial detention

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The man who was arrested in suspicion of killing a mother and her son in an Armenian town early morning of December 24 has been placed under pre-trial detention, the Investigative Committee said.

The victims were found stabbed to death in their home in the town of Berd, Tavush province. The criminal case was opened on double murder. The suspect is a 27-year-old local of the same province.

The motive of the murder wasn’t immediately clear.

Authorities said the investigation continues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan