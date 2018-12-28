Transformer explosion creates surreal neon blue skyline over New York City

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. A transformer explosion at the Consolidated Edison energy company has lit up the skies over New York city, creating neon blue streaks that could be seen from miles away, RT reported.

Some eyewitnesses reported hearing humming and an unusual, psychedelic glow of colors, according to RT.

New York city authorities dispatched police units and fire trucks to the Consolidated Edison energy company plant in Queens, to deal with "an apparent transformer explosion," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.

There are no injuries reported," the New York fire department said, noting that the situation is under control.

"The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. The fire is under control, will update as more info becomes available," the NYPD said.