Saudi king orders government reshuffle

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Saudi Arabia's King Salman ordered a government reshuffle on Thursday, appointing a new foreign minister and refreshing other top posts, after the global fallout over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, CNN reported.

Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir was demoted to minister of state for foreign affairs, and replaced by a former finance minister, Ibrahim Al-Assaf, according to a royal decree.

King Salman also named Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, son of Prince Bandar Al Saud, who once served as Saudi ambassador to Washington, the new head of the National Guard and announced the hiring of several security intelligence officials.