Roads and weather update

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. As of 08:20, several roads across the country are difficult to pass due to weather conditions, the emergency situations said in its daily winter season road update for drivers.

According to the ministry, the Vardenyats Pass is closed due to snow.

Roads in Spitak, the Sotk-Karvajar and Stepanavan-Odzun roads are difficult to pass.

Drivers are cautioned of clear ice at sections of the Alagyaz-Artik, Aparan-Aragats, Aparan-Kuchak and Lanjik-Mastara roads.

Snow is falling in the towns of Gavar, Martuni and Vardenis of Gegharkunik province, as well as in the regions of Aragats and Yeghvard, and the Abovyan-Charentsavan, Vedi-Ararat roads.

Authorities said there is an active snowstorm along the Aparan-Kuchak, Lanjik-Mastara roads and the city of Gyumri in Shirak province. Similar conditions are also reported for the village of Ashotsk and Amasia region.

Transportation authorities call on drivers to travel exclusively using snow tires.

According to Georgian authorities the Stepantsminda-Lars road is closed for all types of vehicles.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan