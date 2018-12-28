LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-12-18
LONDON, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 December:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1899.00, copper price stood at $5960.50, lead price stood at $1982.00, nickel price stood at $10910.00, tin price stood at $19400.00, zinc price stood at $2480.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
