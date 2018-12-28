Pashinyan, Putin held brief discussion on CSTO during Moscow meeting

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held a brief discussions about the situation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“Our position is that here we need institutional solutions in order for the kind of adjustments to take place in the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s charter that would envisage mechanisms for the future in order for such debates not to happen due to non-regulation,” Pashinyan said in a live Facebook broadcast.

Pashinyan added that as mentioned before, the talk was about the allied nature and content of the organization.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan