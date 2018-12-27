Catholicos holds meeting with ARMENPRESS director on occasion of agency’s centennial

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenian His Holiness Garegin II held a meeting with ARMENPRESS Director Aram Ananyan at the Mother See of Holy Ejmiatsin on the occasion of the news agency’s 100th anniversary.

The Catholicos conveyed his blessing and appreciation to the director and staff of the news agency for the important mission of ARMENPRESS. Garegin II attached importance to the role of the news media in preserving and conveying values in public life, emphasizing in particular the need of educational mission of the media. He also addressed partnership between ARMENPRESS and the Mother See of Holy Ejmiatsin.

“I am aware that you cover the activities of Holy Ejmiatsin, and with this you bring your contribution to raising awareness of the activities of the Armenian church. We attach great importance to the work of ARMENPRESS,” the Catholicos said, congratulating the news agency’s centennial.

Ananyan noted that ARMENPRESS traditionally stands with the Mother Church. Presenting the daily activities of the news agency, he said that in 2019 the agency must make the centennial an opportunity to look ahead.

