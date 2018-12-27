Court to examine motion on releasing Robert Kocharyan on bail on December 28

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The motion submitted by Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers to change their client’s pre-trial detention as preventive measure into an alternative preventive measure of releasing him on bail will be examined by the court on December 28, ARMENPRESS reports this is mentioned in the statement issued by Robert Kocharyan.

The lawyers had submitted the motion on December 26.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan