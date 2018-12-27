Pashinyan jokes with Putin on number of their meetings

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has had a record number of meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin during this year.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing “Sputnik Armenia”, Nikol Pashinyan joked with Putin on the number of their meetings during his Moscow visit on December 27.

“I have already lost the number of our meetings but I was told that I am among leaders that have paid most visits to Russia. I am sure this emphasizes our unique strategic relations and I am confident this dynamic of relations will be continued”, Pashinyan said.

