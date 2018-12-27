Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

Businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan released on bail of 30 million AMD


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan has been released from pre-trial detention on 30 million AMD bail, Mayrapetyan’s lawyer Karen Batikyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Mayrapetyan is now in freedom and is in hospital”, he said.

