Pashinyan-Putin meeting kicks off in Moscow


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin has kicked off in Moscow, ARMENPRESS reports press secretary of the Prime Minister of Armenia Arman Yeghoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“The meeting between the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin kicked off a while ago”, he wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




