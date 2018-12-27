Pashinyan-Putin meeting kicks off in Moscow

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin has kicked off in Moscow, ARMENPRESS reports press secretary of the Prime Minister of Armenia Arman Yeghoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

