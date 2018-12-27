Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-12-18

YEREVAN, 27 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 483.76 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.67 drams to 551.44 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.98 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.82 drams to 611.04 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 2.03 drams to 19568.31 drams. Silver price down by 0.03 drams to 228.24 drams. Platinum price down by 1.27 drams to 12287.06 drams.