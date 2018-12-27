Mnatsakanyan and Lavrov discuss broad range of issues of Armenian-Russian relations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov held a meeting today in Moscow, Russia. The Armenian FM is in the Russian capital on a working visit.

“During the meeting the foreign ministers discussed a broad range of issues concerning the allied relations’ agenda between Armenia and Russia,” the Armenian foreign ministry said in a press release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan