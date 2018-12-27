More than 80% of citizens approve post-revolution changes in Yerevan police work
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. 81,1% of surveyed Yerevan citizens approve the changes that took place within the city’s police system.
GALLUP International Association asked citizens of Yerevan how they assess the changes of the work of the police after the revolution. 28,9% said “completely positive”, 52,2% more positive, while 4,8% said nothing has changed, and 3,5% gave a completely negative answer.
The poll was conducted among 602 people from December 20 to December 25.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
