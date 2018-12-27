Armenia’s Permanent Representative to UN meets with Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mher Margaryan on December 26 met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting Rosemary DiCarlo was introduced on the results of the recent snap parliamentary elections in Armenia and the government’s formation process.

Mher Margaryan reaffirmed that the Armenian authorities are committed to continue the reforms launched in the country, especially in ensuring rule of law, justice, equal opportunities in economic and political fields and fighting corruption.

Rosemary DiCarlo congratulated the Armenian side for holding the snap elections in accordance with the highest international standards and praised the close cooperation with the UN structures.

Mher Margaryan also introduced the UN representative on the approaches and priorities of the Armenian side over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. Both highlighted the importance of forming a favorable environment for the negotiations, as well as the unconditional, continuous support of the UN Secretary-General to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at peacefully settling the conflict.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan