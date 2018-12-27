Artsakh’s Stepanakert city to have two new neighborhoods next year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Two new neighborhoods with 500 apartments will be built in 2019 in Artsakh’s capital city of Stepanakert, State Minister of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan said at a year-end news conference.

The neighborhoods will be built in the city’s Tigran Mets and Tumanyan streets.

Around 30% will be acquired by the state, while 70% will be used within the framework of mortgage programs.

First-group apartments will be donated to socially vulnerable persons under state assistance programs, while the second-group apartments will be sold with a price of 280,000 drams per square meter.

In 2018, construction volumes reached more than 43 billion drams in Artsakh, a 10,5% growth.

