Meeting of Armenian, Russian FMs kicks off in Moscow


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Acting foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in Moscow on a working visit, is having a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




