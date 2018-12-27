Armenia’s Pashinyan arrives in Moscow, Russia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Moscow on a working visit, the Armenian Embassy in Russia said on Facebook by releasing a video, reports Armenpress.

Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his working visit in Moscow.

The officials will discuss issues relating to the cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

