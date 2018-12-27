57.1% of Yerevan residents notice mild attitude among Traffic Police towards driver’s violations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. 57.1% of the residents of Yerevan think that after the revolution the Traffic Police show quite mild attitude to driver’s violations, GALLUP International Association’s Armenia member MPG director Aram Navasardyan said today introducing the results of the recent poll, reports Armenpress.

“19.6% of the survey respondents fully agree that after the revolution the Traffic Police show quite mild attitude to the violations of drivers, 37.5% rather agree and 14.5% do not agree with this view at all”, he said.

The poll has been conducted from December 20 to 25. 602 citizens have been surveyed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan