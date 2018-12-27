More than $38 million to be invested in Armenia’s airports

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia has approved the 2018-2022 master plan of Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport and Gyumri’s Shirak airport.

Caretaker minister of transportation, communication and IT Hakob Arshakyan said at the Cabinet meeting that the master plan gets updated once every five years in accordance to the contract.

The plan envisages nearly 38,2 million dollars investments that will result in ensuring ICAO standards, reach IATA service C level, improve security and conform with new international standards.

A 2800 meter-long section of the Zvartnots airport’s runway will be renovated, among others.

Reconstruction will also take place in Shirak airport, which will enable to ensure conditions for the operations of Airbus A-320 and Boeing B 757-200.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan