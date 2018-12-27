Erdogan administration requests stripping Garo Paylan off immunity

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s Erdogan administration has filed a motion to the country’s parliamentary committee on constitutional and justice affairs seeking to strip Turkish-Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan off immunity, Hurriyet newspaper reported.

The motion also includes seven other MPs.

After the committee’s approval the motion will be forwarded to the ministry of justice.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan