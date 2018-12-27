Government to compensate medical expenses of two Armenian citizens involved in Georgia car crash

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The government will allocate 3 million 800 thousand drams in compensation for medical expenses of two Armenian citizens that were victims of a car crash earlier in August in Georgia.

The decision was approved today at the Cabinet meeting.

The traffic collision occurred on August 20 in Tbilisi and a total of nine Armenian citizens were injured. The healthcare minister had vowed to discuss the possibility of compensations for the expenses, in particular for citizens Garegin Vardanyan and Arpine Mamyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan