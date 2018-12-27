Armenia supports creation of international bureau for investigation of air crashes and major incidents

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The government approved the draft law on ratifying the agreement for the creation and activity of an international bureau to investigate aviation crashes and major incidents, reports Armenpress.

In September 2017 the Russian ministry of transport came up with such a proposal, and it was approved by several CIS member states, including Armenia. The works on creating this new international structure are in process.

“The goal of creating this international bureau is to ensure the investigation of aviation accidents and major incidents by a specialized body independent from aviation authorities. Given Armenia’s lack of resources for conducting investigation of aviation accidents and major incidents, it’s appropriate to transfer the implementation of this function to the structure which will be created soon”, the explanation says.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan