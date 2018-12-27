Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

Public council to be created under each minister


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Public Councils will be created under each minister with the purpose of ensuring the participation of the civil society.

During today’s Cabinet meeting caretaker justice minister Artak Zeynalyan said that the councils will support the more efficient implementation of the tasks and missions of the given ministry by submitting recommendations and proposals.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration