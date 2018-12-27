Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

Air temperature to decrease by 8-10 degrees in Armenia


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on December 27 in northern regions, on 28 in central regions heavy snowfalls are expected.

On December 28 snowfalls are forecast across Armenia.

No precipitation is expected in the daytime of December 29, on 30-31 and January 1.

Air temperature will decrease by 8-10 degrees on December 28-29.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration