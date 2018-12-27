Air temperature to decrease by 8-10 degrees in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on December 27 in northern regions, on 28 in central regions heavy snowfalls are expected.

On December 28 snowfalls are forecast across Armenia.

No precipitation is expected in the daytime of December 29, on 30-31 and January 1.

Air temperature will decrease by 8-10 degrees on December 28-29.

