New investment project worth $450,000,000 to be implemented at Alliance FEZ in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The government has granted HRANT ENERGY a license to operate at the Alliance Free Economic Zone.

The company plans to establish a hydrogen turbo-generator equipment production.

Exports volumes are envisaged to reach an annual of 300,000,000 dollars, with Russia being the main direction.

Nearly 450,000,000 dollars will be invested in the project.

The number of new jobs during the entire period of the project will reach 1000.

