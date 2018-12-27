Early municipal elections to take place in two Armenian communities

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Early local elections in the municipal communities of Dzoraget (Lori province) and Vardanashen (Armavir) will take place February 17, 2019.

Dzoraget municipal head Lyova Grigoryan passed away November 13, 2018, while Vardanashen’s leader Artur Manukyan stepped down November 19.

Legislation requires snap elections in the event of the positions being vacated.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan