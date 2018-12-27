Government allocates nearly 6 billion drams to solve housing problem for military

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will allocate 5 billion 705 million drams from the reserve fund to the defense ministry in state assistance for servicemen in need of housing improvement.

Caretaker defense minister Davit Tonoyan said at the Cabinet meeting that the assistance will cover 1141 families of former military. 326 of whom are in Yerevan.

The beneficiaries will receive acquisition certificates valued 5 million each.

Caretaker First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan noted that this bill will finally solve the apartment problem of the servicemen.

Tonoyan also said that beneficiaries are entitled to use the funds to build their own apartment or add personal funds and buy apartments in values of their own discretion.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan