35 injured in school bus crash in India

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. At least 35 students have been injured in an accident in India’s Himachal Pradesh province when a school bus ferrying them skidded off the road, the local authorities said, RIA Novosti reported.

All students have been hospitalized. Nothing threatens their life.

There are no reports about the driver.

The causes of the incident are unknown yet.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan